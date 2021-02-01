A primer on Pa.’s Bruce Castor, who Trump tapped to co-lead his impeachment defense

3. A man of thwarted political ambitions

Hoeffel, who served with Castor as a Montgomery County commissioner, describes him as a fundamentally competent man with a penchant for theatrics.

“I think he enjoys the limelight, which is OK. I think he’s politically ambitious, which is also OK,” Hoeffel said. “But I think he, perhaps, loves to get involved in controversial cases and so forth … I think it gets him into some bad situations.”

Those situations — from his Cosby testimony to his eternal sparring with fellow commissioners — have often appeared to keep Castor from the positions in higher office he long sought.

He began his career in the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office in 1985, serving as assistant DA, then winning an election to top prosecutor in 2000. His early career was flashy — one year, he won five first-degree murder convictions — and it fed into a reputation as a Republican rising star.

In 2004, Castor ran for attorney general, seeing the office as a springboard to a potential governorship down the road. It turned out to be just that, but not for him.

Castor failed to capture party endorsements in most of the commonwealth during the Republican primary, and badly underperformed everywhere but the southeast. He lost the acrimonious, party-dividing primary to Tom Corbett, who went on to win a single term as governor in 2010.

So instead of going to Harrisburg, Castor stayed in Montgomery County and became a commissioner, spending the next eight years warring with his fellow board members.

The opportunity for higher office didn’t present itself again until 2016 — and then, for just two fleeting weeks.

4. He had a short — very short — tenure as attorney general

In March of 2016, the political career of Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane was in a death spiral.

She was facing felony charges for perjury, conspiracy, and obstruction of justice, and the state Supreme Court had rescinded her law license pending the outcome of her case. That left the office in uncharted territory, with a top prosecutor who was unable to legally practice.

That’s when Bruce Castor came on the scene.

Kane, a Democrat, hand-picked the Republican to be solicitor general — essentially, her second-in-command. His job, PennLive reported at the time, was a strange one: he would make the legal decisions Kane was now barred from making, but was not allowed to follow any news about her criminal charges.

When Kane was finally convicted in August, Castor was next in line for her job. He grabbed it eagerly.

After taking the oath of office privately, he made a public speech from his new Harrisburg briefing room — assuring reporters that the office was in good hands, and talking about his plan for a public swearing-in ceremony, so his parents could see him become Pennsylvania’s top prosecutor.

His appointment as solicitor general had already raised eyebrows across the commonwealth. Now, his assumption of the attorney general mantle raised them even further.

“He’s obviously her man and obviously cannot begin the process of healing,” Bruce Ledewitz, a law professor at Duquesne University, said at the time. “And I’m sure that’s how the legislature and the governor will look at it, and I’m sure they’ll try to put in an interim person, even for a few months.”

That’s exactly what Gov, Tom Wolf did, just a few weeks later. He installed Inspector General Bruce Beemer, and Castor was out just as quickly as he’d gotten in.

Castor’s entanglement with Kane wasn’t the first time he’d insinuated himself into a troubled political office. At the same time he was joining the attorney general’s office, he was already in a strikingly similar situation in Centre County.

County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller had been involved in a legal battle after being accused of forging a judge’s signature in 2015. Castor was her personal attorney.

And then, to the dismay of county officials, Parks Miller made him an official part of the office. StateCollege.com reported at the time that she appointed Castor as a special assistant prosecutor for “cases involving efforts to disqualify the District Attorney of Centre County and her assistants from prosecuting cases.”

All the while, he remained Parks Miller’s personal attorney as she sued Centre County for releasing some of her cell phone records.

Castor later put a bow on the saga by suing Centre County, alleging that they owed him $126,000 in legal fees for defending Parks Miller.

Commissioners said they were befuddled by the suit and had no contract on record for the money Castor said he was owed.

Trump’s impeachment trial starts Feb. 9., with Castor’s fellow Montco native Rep. Madeleine Dean leading the prosecution as an impeachment manager. In a statement, Castor did not elaborate much on his decision to become the former president’s counsel.

“The strength of our Constitution is about to be tested like never before in our history,” he said. “It is strong and resilient — a document written for the ages, and it will triumph over partisanship yet again, and always.”

The Montgomery County Republican Committee cheered his new role in a Facebook post: “We look forward to watching our own Bruce Castor … wipe the floor with Madeleine Dean during the forthcoming sham impeachment trial.”