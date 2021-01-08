‘Numb,’ ‘disappointed,’ and divided: Pa. voters say insurrection at Capitol was a turning point

The violent mob of insurrectionists that stormed the Capitol Wednesday in an attempt to subvert Joe Biden’s presidential victory caused an inflection point in U.S. politics. Many people across the nation agree on that much — but which way the country is shifting depends on who you ask.

The violence was easy for many to condemn. In addition to the destruction, vandalism and theft, at least four people died, including one person from Pennsylvania who had a stroke, and one woman who was shot by Capitol Police.

“It reminded me of 9/11 [but] domestic terrorism. It was just happening in front of our own eyes and it was our own people,” said Mary Schultz, a Democrat from Montgomeryville who voted for Biden. Watching the events unfold and glued to her television, she said she felt “shocked, horrified, numb.”

“My reaction was disappointment. I was very upset. Violence was the last thing that should ever be considered,” said Chris Rowe, a former GOP committeeman from New Castle County Delaware who voted for President Donald Trump.

The substance underlying the violence, though, tended to cause reactions that broke along existing political fault lines.

During interviews with Trump supporters, many tried to distance the president’s rhetoric from the mayhem that followed, or blamed outside agitators without evidence.

“I have a hard time believing that patriots, and Donald Trump supporters, would do something this horrific,” said Mary Henze, a Trump voter who lives in Allegheny County. She condemned the use of violence, but said that the rally-turned-break-in was not Trump’s fault.

“Yesterday’s rally was not pro-Trump. That’s a mistake the media is making. Yesterday’s rally is pro-America,” Henze said.

“These were not your neighborhood, down home, Trump supporters. They had helmets on,” said Jeffrey Stroehmann, who traveled from Williamsport to D.C. on Wednesday.

Several Trump voters mentioned the baseless rumor that anti-fascist moles incited the assault on the Capitol. Despite there being no evidence, the fabrication has been circulated by elected officials and in articles in right-wing media such as the Washington Times, which clearly misrepresented its source material.

Livestreams of the crowd that took the building show Trump supporters with MAGA hats and flags. One 69 year-old man who came from Lebanon County to hear Trump’s speech and was arrested for breaking into the capitol spoke to Keystone Crossroads. Others have been identified as followers of QAnon, a conspiracy theory, which posits that Trump is a kind of savior figure, as well as members of known white supremacist groups.

Some of the president’s supporters were more critical of Wednesday’s chaos.

“I do feel a little frustrated with President Trump,” said 53-year-old Brenda Baer from McKean County. She voted for the first time ever in November 2020 — for Trump. “In light of what happened yesterday, I feel that leaders of any type, of a group or party, do have a responsibility when it comes to their speech.”

Democratic-voters squarely blamed Trump for inciting violence and demanded accountability for the ease with which insurrectionists breached the Capitol building.