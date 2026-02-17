ICE meltdown, Pennsylvania politics, Epstein files, more

In today’s politics roundtable, we break down the week’s biggest stories with two columnists from opposite sides of the aisle.

We start with the escalating standoff in Washington that has triggered a partial government shutdown amid stalled negotiations over funding for the United States Department of Homeland Security. Lawmakers remain divided over the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement tactics, including use of warrants and face masks.

We’ll also discuss the fallout from the Epstein files, Trump’s approval ratings and midterm strategies and the Republican push to pass the SAVE America Act, their election overhaul that would require voters to show ID and proof of citizenship.

Closer to home, we talk about local resistance to cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Philadelphia City Council has introduced seven bills aimed at curbing ICE’s legal authority in the city. There’s also growing pushback against planned ICE detention centers, including from Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

And speaking of the governor, we’ll talk about the governor’s race against state treasurer Stacy Garrity, as well as the race for Pennsylvania 3rd Congressional District to replace retiring congressman Dwight Evans, where 13 candidates are now running.

Guests:

Terry Tracy, founder of Broad + Liberty and CEO of Fideri News Network

Solomon Jones, Philadelphia Inquirer columnist, WURD host