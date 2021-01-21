Most Pennsylvania GOP backed Trump to the end, and still do

With Donald Trump out of the White House, Pennsylvania’s Republican Party shows no sign of walking away from a president who lost control of Congress, carried out an unprecedented campaign to overturn an election and is blamed by some in his party for inciting a violent assault on the country’s democracy.

Save for two notable exceptions, Pennsylvania’s top Republican politicians stayed loyal to Trump as he tried to undo his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the battleground state and refused blame for the siege of the U.S. Capitol.

Republicans say there is no conversation inside the state party about moving away from Trump at a critical juncture: would-be candidates are beginning to jockey for an inside track to the nomination next year for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat and governor’s office.

Trump remains popular among the GOP’s rank-and-file voters in Pennsylvania, even if he lost the state and struggled mightily in the suburbs around Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, party officials say.

“I don’t think you can just walk away from Trump,” said Tom McGarrigle, the GOP chairman in the Philadelphia suburb of Delaware County. “In the western part of the state, they love the guy, so to walk away from Trump, you lose the Trump base and you can’t afford to lose the Trump base.”

Even as many party officials say Trump is blameless in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, some have tried to distance themselves from Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud.

But a Republican candidate for governor or U.S. Senate also would hurt their ability to win the GOP’s endorsement or a nomination by disavowing Trump, party figures say.

It will be important for candidates to follow Trump’s policy platforms, not necessarily his personality, said Sam DeMarco, the Allegheny County GOP chairman.

“If you’re still speaking to the policies that allowed the president to win 74 million votes, you can be very successful. If you’re not following the policies, but just trying to emulate behavior and attitude and things like that, you won’t be because I think people can smell inauthenticity a mile away,” DeMarco said.

Many in Pennsylvania’s Republican ranks stayed loyal to Trump until the end.