Pa. GOP votes to ‘rebuke,’ not ‘censure’ Toomey for his decision to convict Trump

Tabas and other GOP officials did not respond to requests for comment.

The rebuke is the latest development in a significant, post-election divide in the state GOP: essentially, whether to remain the party of Trump, or try to move on.

Toomey was one of seven Republican senators who voted to support an article of impeachment saying Trump had incited the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. The article failed to get the required two-thirds approval in the chamber, but did get a majority of the votes.

Toomey has strenuously defended his decision.

In an op-ed for The Philadelphia Inquirer, he wrote that he voted to convict Trump after first concluding that “the Constitution’s text, context, and precedent authorize an impeachment trial of a former president,” and that Trump’s behavior constituted high crimes and misdemeanors.

“A president’s lawless effort to retain power was a primary fear motivating the founders’ inclusion of impeachment authorities in the Constitution,” he concluded. “President Trump’s desperate attempts to stay in office undermined the foundations of our republic, betrayed the confidence of millions who voted for him, and required a vote to convict.”

Toomey’s own state party disagreed.

The debate on the issue last week went on for more than four hours, as members from the state GOP committee — who include county party chairs and elected members from across the commonwealth — took turns making their cases over Zoom.

Party members in that meeting confirmed that Toomey briefly called in to speak to the group, as did GOP congressional members — and vocal Trump supporters — Mike Kelly and Glenn “GT” Thompson.

The debate and vote were closed to the press.

However, a person involved with the meeting said the discussion included several motions to make public statements of the party’s values that didn’t involve a formal censure — including one from Tabas that would have objected to Toomey’s vote, but would not have censured him.

Confusion over those proposals, members said, led to the vote having to be redone.

The weeks that the party spent consumed by the possibility of a censure dismayed some party insiders, who have expressed frustration, privately and publicly, with the party’s insistence on condemning Toomey rather than moving on to other issues. In a few cases, that frustration has made its way to social media.

“If PA Republicans want to worry about something let’s worry about the 20,000 Republicans who have left the party so far this year,” GOP consultant Mark Harris wrote on Twitter. “This is the longest string of net registration losses we’ve faced since 2008.”

Jason High, a senior associate at former GOP Gov. Tom Ridge’s lobbying firm who managed Republican Scott Wagner’s unsuccessful 2018 gubernatorial campaign, tweeted that censuring Toomey for his conviction vote is “peak crazy.”

“He didn’t violate a Republican principle,” High wrote. “He voted to convict someone who he thought broke the law. Even if you disagree, it’s not grounds for censure.”