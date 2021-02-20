‘Stalin-like cancel culture’: Infighting among Pa. GOP pits ‘Never Trumpers’ against loyalists

An uncertain future

Eichelberger considers himself a fiscal conservative, and says he has always respected Toomey. The quick circling of the wagons around Trump and against the senator didn’t surprise him — but it worried him.

In the wake of the insurrection, Eichelberger said Cumberland’s election director told him the office was being “bombarded” with calls from Republicans looking to change their party registration.

“We always see some of that after an election, so we have a good sense of what those numbers are,” he said. “This was several times above that.”

All told, about 10,000 Pennsylvanians left the GOP in the days immediately following the Capitol riots. It’s a trend that repeated itself around the country.

Pennsylvania’s GOP, Eichelberger noted, already trails Democrats in registration statewide. A big part of the reason Trump was successful in 2016 was that he was able to turn out enough unexpected voters — disaffected Democrats, people who didn’t usually turn up for elections — to offset Democrats’ dominance in big cities and the areas around them.

But in Cumberland — and lots of similar suburbs outside smaller cities — he feels the ground shifting beneath him, and not in a way that benefits his party.

“Politics is about numbers. You have to have numbers to win elections,” he said. “If we just keep narrowing this, the GOP is not going to win big races anymore. They’re not going to be able to put together the coalition of, not only Republicans, but independents and other categories of people.”

Eichelberger’s fears will either be dispelled or confirmed in the coming months, as county and state parties discuss who they’ll back for governor and U.S. Senate in 2022.

In these very early stages of the race, different factions of the party are internally gravitating toward two separate visions: Trump’s populism, or a Toomey-style conservatism.

Ryan Costello is preparing to test out those roiling political waters.

The 44-year-old Chester County Republican served in congress from 2015 to 2019 as a moderate. Among his current priorities, he lists getting kids back into schools — criticizing teachers unions that are concerned about how to safely return to classrooms. He favors a stimulus bill without contentious add-ons like a minimum wage increase, and supports an energy approach that will eventually lead toward renewables, and away from fossil fuels.

Costello dropped out of his reelection campaign abruptly in 2018, after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court significantly redrew his district to correct what it ruled an unconstitutional Republican gerrymander.

Now he says he is “actively looking” to enter the U.S. Senate race, and planning to soon form an exploratory committee.

He admits that he’s not sure what he can expect from Pennsylvania Republicans right now — but he has a few theories. Chiefly, that county GOP committees, which saw many of their current members join because of their affinity for Trump, have a closer allegiance to the former president than actual voters do.

“There’s a part of the Republican Party that is very fixated on and invested in former President Trump as the figurehead of the party, and as kind of the voice of the party,” he said. But he thinks there’s also a quieter group that is “ready to turn the page.”

He’s confident in his approach, which he thinks will entice independents who left the GOP recent years. But he acknowledges, there’s still no clear path to a post-Trump party.

“Right now, Republicans in a lot of ways are more focused on fighting each other,” he said.