Toomey on guilty vote: Trump urged mob to march on Capitol to prevent election certification

Pennsylvania’s GOP senator says the transfer of presidential power was not peaceful, for the first time in American history, because of former President Donald Trump’s actions.

After a Saturday morning debate over whether to call witnesses in Trump’s second impeachment trial, Pat Toomey voted in favor of the single charge of incitement to insurrection.

On a call with reporters following the vote, Toomey said: “President Trump summoned thousands of people to Washington, D.C., inflamed their passions by repeating disproven allegations about widespread fraud. He urged that mob to march on the Capitol for the explicit purpose of preventing Congress and the vice president from formally certifying the results of the presidential election.”

The Commonwealth’s junior senator joined every Democrat and six of his GOP colleagues in voting to convict, making it the most bipartisan impeachment vote in U.S. history.

The 57 to 43 vote did not reach the two-thirds majority necessary to convict.