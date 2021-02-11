‘If not for Donald Trump’: Montco’s Dean links riot to ‘actions of a desperate president’

House managers put swing states, including Pennsylvania, front and center in the second day of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. They argued that Trump “clearly incited” the violent Jan. 6 insurrection and plainly sought to interrupt a peaceful transition of power.

Democrats began laying out their core case against the former president, releasing previously unseen security camera footage showing how close the violent mob came to elected officials, and making the case that it wouldn’t have happened without Trump’s prodding.

Impeachment manager Madeleine Dean (PA-04) presented for the first time Wednesday to present a laundry list of actions Trump took in the days leading up to and following the election, and ahead of the violence at the Capitol.

These, the Montgomery County Democrat said, were “the actions of a desperate president,” that led his supporters to “believe the election was stolen, that they needed to ‘fight like hell to stop the steal’ on Jan. 6.”

Dean began by noting the 62 separate lawsuits Trump filed around the country — including in Pennsylvania, which she said attempted to sow doubt in the legitimacy of the election. All but one of which failed in court and didn’t affect the outcome of a state’s election results.

She also noted the violence and threats of violence that many states saw around the time of the election — including two men arrested with illegal weapons who allegedly had plans to attack the Pennsylvania Convention Center where Philadelphia’s votes were being counted.

But the bulk of Dean’s remarks had to do with the “pressure” she said Trump exerted over state and local election officials in Michigan, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.

She offered a play-by-play of all the times Trump reached out to Republicans in her home state.

In early December, she recounted, he started calling officials in the state legislature.

She quoted Majority Leader Kim Ward, who after speaking to Trump said publicly that he had called her to ask that she “declare there was a fraud in the voting.”

On Nov. 25, Dean said, Trump phoned into a Pennsylvania GOP Senate policy hearing in an attempt to convince members in both state legislative chambers that there had been voter fraud.

“I’ve attended many — I have to tell you as a former state legislator — a lot of policy hearings,” she said. “I have to say with some confidence, that was likely the first time a president of the United States of America called into a state legislative policy hearing.”