In rambling speech, Pa. lawyer Bruce Castor kicks off Trump impeachment defense

Former president Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial began Tuesday, with Pennsylvania lawyer and short-lived attorney general Bruce Castor offering a rambling opening statement in Trump’s defense.

The 45th president faces a single article of impeachment for “incitement of insurrection” regarding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The first day of debate focused on whether an impeachment trial is still constitutional, given that Trump has now left office. Democrats and some Republicans argue that it is; Trump’s team and most Republicans have held that Trump is now a private citizen, and can’t be impeached.

Ultimately, the closely-divided Senate voted that the trial should continue, mostly splitting along party lines.

Six Republican senators, including Pennsylvania’s Pat Toomey, broke ranks to support continuing the process. Toomey is not running for reelection.

But before any of that happened, both sides had four hours to make their cases.

The pro-impeachment side is led by nine House members. Among them is Rep. Madeleine Dean (PA-04) who, like Castor, is from Montgomery County.

Dean is expected to take her turn on the floor later in the week. Tuesday’s proceedings were led by Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin (MD-08), a constitutional law professor who pledged to base his case “on cold, hard facts.”

Raskin, along with fellow House impeachment managers Joe Neguse (CO-02) and David Cicilline (RI-01) made accountability the center of the House’s argument.