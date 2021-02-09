Trump impeachment trial makes Montco ‘center of the universe’ as Dean battles Castor

‘Where do you want me and when?’

It was in the middle of this decades-long transition that both Dean and Castor came on the scene.

Described as smart and ambitious by both his friends and political enemies, Castor, 59, dreamed of using county politics as a springboard to become state attorney general and eventually, governor.

Instead, the worsening electoral odds for suburban Republicans and his personal reputation for infighting kept him stuck in his home county, in a minority role, before he left politics for private legal practice.

Castor began his political career as Montgomery County district attorney in 2000 and was, by all accounts, good at it. One year, he won five first-degree murder convictions.

His 2005 decision not to prosecute Bill Cosby, however, earned him public notoriety a decade later, after it landed him in the hot seat as a controversial witness in the case.

He ran unsuccessfully for state attorney general in 2004. After emerging as an early favorite, he didn’t get the party endorsement and struggled through a combative primary that alienated him from many GOP power brokers. Four years later, when he won a seat on the three-member county commissioners’ board, his colleagues — one Republican and one Democrat — formed their own coalition and gave him the cold shoulder.

When Castor left the commissioners’ office in 2015 he tried to reclaim his old DA job, but lost to a Democrat, and never returned to politics — save a two-week stint as acting attorney general in 2016, a role he fell into after the previous AG was convicted of multiple felonies.

Asked about his political aspirations now, Castor says he has no desire to get back in the political game, despite rumors that he’d taken the impeachment job from Trump in order to boost his profile.

“I have had my lifetime fill of that,” he said. “I’m probably too plainspoken and too honest to be an elected official in statewide politics in Pennsylvania.”

Castor spoke from his car — a Corvette, he noted — while driving from Washington D.C. to his Montgomery County home.

He sees his decision to defend the president as patriotic, not political. He said he would have done the same thing for Bill Clinton.

“If the president calls you and asks you to help, no matter who it is, you say, ‘Yes sir, where do you want me and when?” he said.

These days, one of the remaining people in Montgomery County political circles with positive things to say about Castor is Elizabeth Havey, who chairs the county’s Republican committee.

Havey noted she hasn’t actually spoken to Castor in years. But she was always “very impressed” with his work at trials while he was DA, even if his later political career was tumultuous.

“He was the kind of guy who came out and spoke with authority, and was generally viewed as a very competent district attorney,” she said.