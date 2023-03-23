Pa. woman who led Jan. 6 protesters to Nancy Pelosi’s office sentenced to 3 years in prison

This story originally appeared on WITF.

Riley June Williams, one of the most well-known people convicted in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, was sentenced Thursday to three years in federal prison for her role in the effort to keep Donald Trump in power despite losing the 2020 presidential election.

A jury convicted Williams on six federal counts – including two felonies — in November.

Who is Riley Williams?

Williams, a 22-year-old who lived in Harrisburg but went to high school in Mechanicsburg, was filmed inside the Capitol during the attacks.

She was initially accused of stealing a laptop and gavel belonging to former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but federal prosecutors dropped that charge after a jury couldn’t decide on a verdict. Neither the gavel nor the laptop have been recovered.

The jury also deadlocked over whether Williams was guilty of obstructing an official proceeding.

This is the first time a jury has not convicted a Jan. 6 defendant on all counts.

Why did Williams go to the Capitol that day?

Williams has identified as part of the “America First” movement led by self-described “Christian conservative” Nick Fuentes, who held one of his “Stop the Steal” rallies in Harrisburg a few weeks prior to the Capitol attack.

She and other “Groypers,” as Fuentes’ fans refer to themselves, previously posted content online associated with “accelerationism,” which advocates for violence and political chaos as a way to expedite the collapse of the government.

Williams can be seen on video from Capitol Police directing rioters up a staircase that led to Pelosi’s office. While inside, she can be heard telling someone to wear gloves before taking the laptop. She later posted on social media that she had “stormed into the capitol building and stole nancy pelosi’s hard drive and gavel.”