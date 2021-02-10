Black Doctors Consortium wants vaccine line-jumpers to wait their turn

But since the city cut ties with Philly Fighting COVID, her group is the only public-facing vaccine operation. Even if the people hearing about it are not eligible, word is spreading among wealthier, whiter demographics that her clinic is one where you can most easily jump the line.

Some, she said, are claiming they have underlying health issues that might make them eligible.

“A skin rash doesn’t count as a medical condition!” Stanford said, recounting a recent example she’d heard. “I’m sorry.”

Others are posting in neighborhood Facebook groups about strategies for getting successfully vaccinated.

Stanford clarified that her group is not giving away vaccinations as a free-for-all at the end of an event, and she is careful to meter out the correct number of vials removed from the refrigerator according to the number of people in line near the end of the day. If anything, she said, sometimes people standing in line have to wait a few minutes for a new vial to thaw if she miscounted.

“I would rather have people waiting than waste vaccine,” she said. “That whole idea of ‘We’ll have to throw it out if you don’t come’ just means someone planned poorly.’”

When the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium first started vaccinating, Stanford said, upwards of 90% of its patients were Black. Now, she said, that proportion has dropped dramatically — some days, it’s as low as 50%. African Americans are at greater risk of contracting COVID, and twice as likely to become hospitalized with COVID than their white counterparts.

During the course of just a few minutes on Monday, Stanford was presented with two pairs of people who showed up at a clinic at a North Philadelphia church without appointments. The first was an older Black woman, Linda Scott, and her sister, Mary Lawton. Scott had made an appointment but had brought along her sister, age 82, who hadn’t been able to register. Stanford helped them register, and they took a seat in a small room and waited patiently for their shots.

“It’s unbelievable that this [is] here and they’re doing what they’re doing, because the system is horrible,” said Scott. “You can’t get on the phone, you wait and you wait and you wait. But thank God for the neighborhood services.”

Separately, two young, white University of Pennsylvania professors showed up. As a physician, Stanford doesn’t want to turn anyone away, but in the absence of what she views as a moral compass for many, those are the decisions she’s been forced to make.