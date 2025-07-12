Pennsylvania’s 911 services restored; investigation into outage underway

Officials say the outage Friday is believed to be due to a glitch in the system and not a cyberattack.

Inside the call center

FILE - 911 center in Philadelphia Police Headquarters. (Tom MacDonald/WHYY)

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency announced Saturday that 911 services have been restored across the commonwealth.

In social media posts shared shortly after midnight on Saturday, the agency said they are continuing to investigate what caused intermittent outages on the emergency line.

Officials are asking people to not call 911 for testing purposes and to leave the lines open for true emergencies.

Pennsylvania officials detected problems with phone calls not getting through at around 2 p.m. Friday. The issues were first identified in Delaware County and officials redirected emergency services calls to the local nonemergency numbers in their jurisdictions.

Emergency Management Director Randy Padfield said the agency believes that the outage was because of a glitch in the system and not a cyberattack.

P. Kenneth Burns poses for a photo at WHYY

