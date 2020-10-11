Some AT&T customers in Delaware unable to contact 911
This story originally appeared on NBC10.
AT&T customers in Delaware were having difficulty calling or texting 911 Saturday morning, state agencies reported.
The problem was happening in Kent and Sussex counties, the Delaware State Police and Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security said.
Customers who were having trouble getting through to 911 were asked to call the following numbers:
- Kent County 911 Admin: 302-734-6050
- Dover PD Admin: 302-736-7111
- Sussex County 911: 302-855-2970
- Rehoboth Beach: 302-227-2577