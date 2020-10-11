Donate

Some AT&T customers in Delaware unable to contact 911

    By
  • Rudy Chinchilla, NBC10
    • October 11, 2020
An AT&T logo is displayed on an AT&T truck

An AT&T logo is displayed on an AT&T truck July 25, 2006 in Park Ridge, Illinois. (Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

AT&T customers in Delaware were having difficulty calling or texting 911 Saturday morning, state agencies reported.

The problem was happening in Kent and Sussex counties, the Delaware State Police and Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security said.

Customers who were having trouble getting through to 911 were asked to call the following numbers:

  • Kent County 911 Admin: 302-734-6050
  • Dover PD Admin: 302-736-7111
  • Sussex County 911: 302-855-2970
  • Rehoboth Beach: 302-227-2577

