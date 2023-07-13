At a Monday press conference, PPD Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw cautioned the public not to “go down that rabbit hole.”

“While it may have given us an investigative lead, the likelihood of cutting off what happened later on, we just don’t know,” she said. “It’s tragic. It’s unfortunate. And we don’t like the fact that we’re adding to the atrocities that already occurred because now folks are second guessing our actions.”

The department opened an internal investigation into policy and procedural violations related to the call. PPD also pushed to add 75 dispatcher positions as part of the fiscal year 2024 budget.

“It is our responsibility to determine what fail safes can be implemented in order to mitigate the chances of something like this ever happening again,” Outlaw said.

‘All kinds of nuances’

When a Philadelphia resident dials 911, dispatchers are able to see where the call is coming in from. PPD Deputy Commissioner Krista Dahl-Campbell says dispatchers have the option to hit a button and have that information transferred to their screen, but they often enter addresses manually instead because it’s more precise.

“Frequently what they end up doing is inputting the information that they get from the caller,” she said. “And in this instance, they put the correct street number and block number, but not the correct North or South.”

Campbell said on the night of Wamah Jr.’s death, while officers were surveilling the 1600 block of North 56th, a supervisor called back the resident who reported the shooting to try to confirm the location.

“There was no mention of direction of North or South, just stating that it was on the 1600 block,” Campbell said. “So that supervisor continued to have the officers check that block looking to see if they saw anything.”

The National Emergency Number Association, which sets best practices for 911 call centers across the country, details in section 2.2.5.1 of its call processing standards document that “the telecommunication shall verify all location information conveyed about the emergency in order to obtain the most accurate dispatch location for emergency services.”

April Heinze, the association’s 911 and Public Safety Answering Point operations director, said individual dispatch centers create their own protocols and adopt their own technology to meet that standard. Most use a combination of GPS data that comes in automatically through cell phones and addresses provided verbally by the caller at the scene.

“I don’t think it’s a typically common error, but it can happen,” she said of location misentry. “You’re trying to get it in as quickly as you can and they’re rapid firing additional information and maybe you didn’t get back to the verification …there’s all kinds of nuances that happen with that specific situation.”

Gauthier said she would expect 911 dispatchers to be trained to both use the technology available to them and verify address information with the caller. The failure to do so shakes public faith in the city’s emergency response, she said.

“We cannot expect residents to trust us when they call 911 in the middle of a crisis and nobody comes,” she said.

This isn’t the first time the city’s emergency dispatch system has been under scrutiny. In 2022, an audit from the Office of the Controller recommended that the city “address the current 911 technology and processes in use” and consider an external assessment of 911 systems.

“Identifying and improving outdated systems and technology is crucial for maintaining reliable and efficient operations,” said Nick Hand, director of finance policy and data for the Office of the Controller, via email. “In particular, a state-of-the-art 911 response system is crucial for ensuring public safety while boosting community trust.”