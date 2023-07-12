Alex McCourt, an assistant professor with the Center for Gun Violence Solutions at Johns Hopkins University, said regulating online sales has been a challenge for the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“The ATF hasn’t been very aggressive in enforcing the law,” he said. “They’re seeing that there’s not a lot of enforcement and they’re selling things a little bit differently or still selling the kits, thinking that they won’t get in any legal trouble.”

Following the change, the gun violence prevention group Giffords Law Center and the state of California sued the Biden administration for not closing those loopholes, according to David Pucino, the group’s deputy chief counsel.

“[The rule] covered some of the parts that go into making ghost guns but didn’t go far enough,” Pucino said, noting that their goal is “to pass a stronger regulation and to really make sure the industry can’t wiggle their way out of complying with federal law.”

What’s happened when other cities have sued ghost gun distributors?

Multiple cities have taken ghost gun parts manufacturers to court, with some success.

The city of Los Angeles sued Polymer80 and achieved a $5 million settlement this June, and Washington, D.C. got $4 million in a similar lawsuit. In both cases, the company agreed to comply with serial number and background check requirements, according to The Trace and NBC News.

The New York Attorney General’s Office announced in March that they won a preliminary injunction to stop 10 national gun suppliers from selling and shipping parts to New York state residents. A New York City suit led to two retailers agreeing to stop selling ghost gun parts to New York City residents, according to the city.

McCourt of Johns Hopkins says Philadelphia is in “a really good position” for filing a suit against ghost gun manufacturers because of the city’s experience with violent crime.

“They have some really high profile tragedies in which ghost guns have been used that provide some really strong emotional pull,” he said. “But it’s unclear at this point how successful these have been and what the end result will be for the companies.”

How else have cities and states handled the ghost gun problem?

The Giffords Law Center keeps a list of states that have put laws in place around ghost gun sales and manufacturing. It currently includes California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Washington.

At the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence, another nonprofit that’s been tracking the issue, Midwest Program Manager Annaliese Dickman says enforcing bans on the back end can be easier than going after the supply.

“If someone’s pulled over and they have a gun in the car and it’s a ghost gun and they’re in a state where you’re not allowed to possess ghost guns, then you can enforce that,” she said. “But to proactively go into gun stores or to look online for who’s selling ghost guns, that takes a lot of resources and manpower.”

Some strategies states have used, according to gun violence prevention groups, include:

Ensuring that people who are unable to purchase firearms based on their criminal histories are also blocked from buying firearm parts.

Prohibiting companies from selling 3D printers that are primarily used to print ghost gun parts

Limiting the distribution of programming codes used to print firearm parts, making these codes available only to licensed dealers or to individuals who’ve passed background checks

It’s difficult to tell whether any of these laws have had an impact, said McCourt of Johns Hopkins.

“Research has been really limited,” he said. “These laws have not been in effect for very long. So it’s difficult to evaluate them.”

Pa. Governor Josh Shapiro, then the state attorney general, came out in support of the 2022 federal regulation change.

The office did not make a comment on the Philadelphia lawsuit, but noted that the inability to track ghost guns presents challenges for criminal investigators.

“We continue to collaborate with our law enforcement partners to combat gun violence across Pennsylvania, and specifically the use of ghost guns in violent crimes,”said Brett Hambright, spokesperson for the AG’s office, via email.