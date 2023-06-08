Parker clarified that she only supports “constitutional stop and frisk,” and reminded the public that she introduced a 2020 ballot measure banning the illegal use of the practice.

But activist Rikeyah Lindsay says the new numbers prove there’s no way officers can use the strategy without bias. She believes the historical patterns of police stopping and searching people based only on skin color will continue.

“There is not a constitutional stop and frisk,” she said. “That just doesn’t make sense because how do you [officers] justify your thoughts? And it becomes almost impossible to then actually prove the discrimination because how do I prove that you did this to me because I’m Black? … Why here? Why so much in this community?”

As a Mantua resident, Lindsay said gun violence is a constant concern — she doesn’t let her 9-year-old son walk to the store, play outside, or even sit on the stoop alone because of the risk of shootings.

But she doesn’t believe policing is the answer — she said she’s seen loved ones suffer while incarcerated, and she thinks stop and frisk will lead to more serious harm.

Before the primary election, Lindsay gathered a group called the 100 Moms Coalition to urge politicians not to endorse stop and frisk, and instead work on alleviating poverty and improving the educational system.

She said Parker is using rhetoric to appeal to Philadelphia residents who are desperate for solutions to the gun violence crisis.

“Politicians often allow themselves to get caught up,” she said. “People are calling for solutions. And so we’ll just offer anything as a solution. And I think that’s where Cherelle Parker has found herself.”

Parker’s staff declined an interview this week, but say her position on stop and frisk has not changed.

In Philadelphia, the percentage of stops and frisks that police conduct without legal justification has dropped drastically, Roper said. Philadelphia Police Department officers have been required to log their stops and searches in a database since 2014 because of a settlement between the ACLU and the city known as The Bailey Agreement.

Only 12% of stops and 19% of frisks during the third quarter of 2022 occurred without reasonable suspicion, according to Roper’s analysis of the database. Roper said the numbers are worse for frisks — roughly 18% of frisks conducted on white people were unlawful, compared to about 26% of frisks conducted on Black people, Roper said.

“In my view, expanding stop and frisk before we address the racial disparities that are embedded in the program would be irresponsible,” she said.