Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw’s journey into law enforcement started with a dare.

It was the spring of 1992 in Oakland, California, and Outlaw and her high school friends were closely following the Rodney King riots. They were preparing to protest when she was selected for a two-week career exploration program with the Oakland Police Department.

“I had to do it, I couldn’t say no,” she said. “I ended up shadowing a police officer … and saw a completely different person.”

Three decades later she’s PPD’s first permanent female police commissioner, and one of the only Black female top cops in the country.

Outlaw says her introduction to the world of law enforcement as a teen fuels her current dedication to the safety and wellbeing of Philadelphia’s youngest citizens.

Sometimes that means showing up at the scene of a shooting, especially if it involved young people or multiple killings.

“It came to be so much I had to come up with a rotation amongst my executive team,” she said.

She remembers a particular night where she found herself in an emergency room, consoling a young girl whose brother had shot himself while playing with a gun.

“She just grabbed me and I hugged her, I couldn’t let go,” she said. “And you know that hard cry where you’re shaking … I just knew by the time we let go that my shirt would be drenched.”

But it was completely dry.

“She was in that much shock that she couldn’t even struggle to get a tear out.”

She said nights like that keep her motivated to make Philadelphia safer, and she wants the public to see where she’s coming from.

“Hopefully people see Danielle, the human being, the person, the mom,” she said.

Outlaw said she hopes Philadelphians can take a pause and recognize she’s part of their community — a resident who loves outdoor concerts and cooking. She’s a mother of two sons, one who works for Major League Baseball and another who serves in the U.S. Air Force.

“I’m the same person you’ll see here in uniform, the same person you’ll see in a grocery store, the same person you see in a nail shop,” she said. “I’m as down to earth as you can get.”

Since taking her position in February 2020, Outlaw has tried to restore trust between young Philadelphians and police officers by creating a Youth Advisory Commission. She’s building a more robust pipeline to retain teens from the Police Explorer program until they’re old enough for the police academy.

She’s also putting cops on the street, changing use-of-force policy, ensuring the health of her employees, and boosting recruitment to fill the department’s dwindling ranks, she said.

“There’s a lot of things that have been going on behind closed doors that folks didn’t really realize were happening.”

Outlaw is pursuing these reforms despite a cascade of challenges, including the murder of PPD Corporal James O’Connor, COVID-19 restrictions, and the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Amidst all of that, she’s been saddled with addressing record levels of gun violence– the city saw a 41% increase in murders between 2019 and 2020, according to police data.

Ryan Harris grew up in the Hunting Park neighborhood of North Philadelphia. Now 36, he heads a nonprofit called As I Plant This Seed. His resource center is designed to keep kids safe from street violence and on track for their goals.

He’s never met Outlaw, but he serves on a gun violence task force through the city’s Office of Violence Prevention. He has organized events where teens can interact with cops.

He said he thinks Outlaw has gotten “the short end of the stick” because of the environment she stepped into.

“I believe that she is doing the best she can with the hand that she was dealt,” he said. “And I find it really ironic sometimes that a lot of people want to put a lot of the blame of years and years and years of bad leadership on her.”

Her tenure could end when Philadelphia’s 100th mayor takes over in 2024. The question of whether to replace her has already been a talking point among candidates, who will face off in the mayoral primary Tuesday

Despite that possibility, Outlaw remains committed to rebuilding relationships between citizens and police

“It’s important for them to see me in a different light … not always talking about something bad or crisis or gloom and doom,” she said. “When I got here, I didn’t have the ability to do that in the traditional way, so I kind of feel like I lost some time.”