The Philadelphia Police Department has its first-ever chief equity, diversity, and inclusion officer.

Leslie Marant is a former chief of staff for Universal education company as well as the former chief counsel to the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission.

At HRC, she worked on enforcing state laws that prohibit discrimination in employment education housing, and public accommodations.

During an introductory news conference Tuesday afternoon, Marant said a more inclusive and equitable police department is key to increasing officer retention, especially as the department struggles with hundreds of vacancies.

“It’s far more expensive to recruit and initiate new hires than it is to keep the hires that you have and to keep them satisfied,” she said. “A part of diversity and inclusion and equity work is far more than just representations and numbers and representative numbers of different populations of people, it’s about keeping your workforce happy.”