Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

Content warning: This story contains descriptions of violence.

On April 25, inside a South Philly rowhouse, Ahmad Morales’ mother, Tamika, had memories of him everywhere; photos, a painting, and charms on a bracelet.

Tamika Morales planned to get a cake decorated the next morning — Ahmad would have turned 27 on April 26.

Ahmad was 24 years old when he was killed, shot multiple times by three shooters outside of a convenience store. There was no clear motive, and no one came forward with information.

Nearly three years later, Tamika Morales doesn’t have the answers she and her family need. If the shooting was captured on good quality video, if most of a license plate is visible, and if the car the shooters rode in was identified, why has no one been brought to justice?

The story

“Ahmad was a barber,” Tamika Morales said. “I’m a hairdresser, so I kind of taught him the trade. So he was doing that from [about] 15.”

She described Ahmad as a good kid and a peacemaker. “I don’t know anybody that would want to hurt my son because he was such a moderator… a person that [didn’t] want to get into anything — very calm, not argumentative.”

Ahmad had walked to a convenience store in Point Breeze around 7 p.m. on July 3, 2020, when a newer white Jeep Grand Cherokee pulled up in front of the store. Police said a backseat passenger got out of the Jeep as it stopped; the driver and another passenger shot from the car.

“As time went on, a [YouTube] video was established,” said Tamika Morales. “You could see my son just happily walking to the store. [Then] as he got up on the curb, that’s when they jumped out. It was three guys.”