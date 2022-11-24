Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

People who have lost family members and other loved ones to violence have found a special bond in the Central Philadelphia chapter of Parents of Murdered Children.

On Sunday, they gathered inside Willow Grove Baptist Church for a pre-Thanksgiving dinner, turning what could be a difficult time into one of fellowship. Families shared turkey, ham, stuffing, and more Thanksgiving dishes with community organizers, members of the Office of Victim Advocates, and legal aides.

Jessica Whitfield, a board member of POMC’s Central Philadelphia chapter, said the group has grown since it began in 2020 to serve 40 families across the Delaware Valley. Part of the dinner’s purpose was to connect families to each other during the holidays, but it was also a place to get help from the larger community.

“So many… feel let down by our criminal justice system,” she wrote in the invitation. “Many parents feel alone and forgotten and that they don’t matter or their child did not matter. We seek to break bread together and get them connected to the resources they need within our city.”

Tamika Morales’ son Ahmad was killed in 2020 and his case remains unsolved. She says POMC and its members have been there for her consistently. “The support of them is something that I needed… Jessica is really supportive in that way because anything that I had for my son? She basically shows up, and I try to support her the same way.”

Yolanda Jennings became familiar with POMC years ago after her sister was lost to domestic violence. Jennings now works as the Philadelphia chapter coordinator for Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, an advocacy and support group.

“Violence touches everybody,” she said. “So now there is a community of people who understands… My parents actually were a part of our POMC and it really was a blessing for them.”