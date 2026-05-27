NJ, NY attorneys general launch investigation into FIFA World Cup ticket sales

The attorneys general of New Jersey and New York have launched an investigation into FIFA World Cup ticket sales.

NJ Attorney General Jennifer Davenport and NY Attorney General Letitia James announced Wednesday that they will be looking into FIFA’s ticketing practices for the upcoming World Cup tournament.

The investigation comes after reports that fans are allegedly being misled about the locations of the seats they were purchasing.

They also alleged that FIFA’s public statements and ticket releases may have contributed to soaring prices.

“It’s an honor to host the World Cup, but the event is not an invitation to exploit our residents and visitors,” Davenport said.

The attorneys general said they sent subpoenas to FIFA on Wednesday, seeking information about its ticketing practices. They said they are also specifically requesting details about ticketing practices for eight World Cup matches hosted in New Jersey, including the World Cup final.

For initial ticket sales, FIFA released seat maps that organizers said divided the stadiums into four zones, including a zone for the most desirable location.

However, after many fans bought tickets, FIFA allegedly created new zones with new desirable locations in each, with the best seats costing significantly more.

The AGs said that the fans who had initially bought tickets before the new zones were introduced were “excluded from those seats.”