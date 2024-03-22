From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

There’s no escaping the fact that Friday night’s international soccer game at Lincoln Financial Field between Argentina and El Salavador will be played with the specter of a certain 36-year-old legend of the beautiful game out of the lineup.

Team captain Lionel Messi will not lead the defending FIFA Men’s World Cup champions on the field, after he was ruled out with a hamstring injury that he picked up playing for his Inter Miami’s Concacaf Champions Cup match against Nashville SC last week.

That’s not to say that there will be a shortage of stars on the field; Argentina are continental and world champions for good reason. Players like Lautaro Martínez, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández, Emiliano Martínez and Julián Álvarez are key pieces in some of the world’s best club teams. There are up-and-comers like Alejandro Garnacho, Facundo Buonanotte and Valentín Carboni, along with familiar veterans like Ángel Di Maria and Nicolás Otamendi.

“No lo reemplazamos con uno, lo reemplazamos con el equipo”. “We don’t replace him with one, we replace him with the team,” said Lionel Scaloni, Argentina’s head coach.