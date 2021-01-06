The state Supreme Court already ruled that such ballots can be counted. Ziccarelli is, in effect, asking federal judges to overturn that ruling. At issue in the case is that the senate district includes parts of two counties. Allegheny chose to count such mail ballots in question. Westmoreland opted against it.

Republican leaders have said they intend to keep the seat empty while they “review” the election outcome. Corman called the situation “fairly unique, if not unprecedented.”

He and other Republicans did not say how long they intend to keep the seat empty, or what would end their review.

Democrats say they’re outraged at what they view as a bald-faced attempt to overrule voters in the 45th Legislative District.

“Any delay is inappropriate, simply because Senator Brewster is the winner of this race, but further because the residents of the 45th will have no voice in the Senate,” Brittany Crampsie, a spokeswoman for Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa (D-Allegheny) said. “As the body votes on critical issues of election reform, COVID relief, and judicial gerrymandering — they will have no vote, no voice, no say.”

Brewster, who had been in the chamber, left before other senators, including incoming Democrat Amanda Cappelletti, were sworn in.

I just took my oath of office- but @SenatorBrewster should have been up there with me. It’s endlessly frustrating that the @PASenateGOP has chosen this path- obstructing democracy, threatening integrity, and denying the people of the 45th District their duly elected Senator. pic.twitter.com/w5sC8ijABC — Senator Amanda Cappelletti (@SenCappelletti) January 5, 2021

The proceedings continued with the election of Corman as Senate President Pro Tempore. Democrats, citing his handling of the Brewster decision, voted against him.

Crampsie said she had no idea how Republicans could justify seizing control of the chamber from Fetterman.

“I cannot defend or explain their hostile takeover,” she said.

This is not, however, the first time Republican leaders have clashed with Fetterman or removed him from presiding.

In 2019, the Senate devolved into a similar chaotic shouting match when Republicans moved to scuttle a small cash assistance program for poor Pennsylvanians without hearing Democratic amendments.

In that case, GOP leaders forced Fetterman from his rostrum when he allowed a Democratic Senator to speak while Republicans attempted to call a vote.

Using a procedure they later described as “uncharted territory” and “a little out-there,” they referred to Section 576 of Mason’s Manual, the legislative guidebook that most states, including Pennsylvania, use as a procedural default if their own rulebook doesn’t address a particular circumstance.

It says that if a presiding officer, like the lieutenant governor, “attempts to thwart the purpose of his office, the power resides in the assembly to pass him by and proceed to action otherwise.”

Jenn Kocher, a spokeswoman for Senate Republicans, said the caucus’s rationale was the same in their latest blowup.

“The chaos on the floor once again occurred because LG Fetterman failed to follow the rules,” she said.

Gov. Tom Wolf, meanwhile, followed up the episode by backing Fetterman and echoing accusations that Republicans are “spread[ing] disinformation and us[ing] it to subvert the democratic process.”

“It is simply unethical and undemocratic to leave the district without a voice simply because the Republicans don’t like the outcome of the election,” he said. “Voters, not Harrisburg politicians, decided this election, and Sen. Brewster is the rightful winner.”