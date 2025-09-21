Pa. GOP endorses state Treasurer Stacy Garrity for 2026 governor race

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Pennsylvania Republican Party on Saturday endorsed state Treasurer Stacy Garrity in the 2026 governor’s race, potentially bypassing a primary contest that party leaders hope to avoid.

Garrity, a retired Army Reserve colonel and former business executive, has quietly courted key county chairs for months, a strategy that worked in positioning her as the de facto Republican nominee.

“I am deeply honored to accept your endorsement to serve as the next governor of Pennsylvania,” Garrity told committee members. “I may have grown up in a small town, but everyone I knew had the biggest heart. And I learned the values we all cherish — love of God, love of family and love of community — all in that order.”

In her speech, Garrity drew a sharp contrast between her and Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro, who appears likely to run for reelection in 2026. She painted Shapiro as fiscally irresponsible and criticized his ambition.

“There is no more dangerous place in Harrisburg than standing between Josh Shapiro and a camera or a liberal donor handing him a check,” she said. “I am not running for governor as a stepping stone to something bigger. I’m running for governor of Pennsylvania to serve you. I know what it means to serve. I know what it means to sacrifice and I know what it means to solve the tough problems impacting the lives of Pennsylvania families.”

Near unanimous support

The endorsement was a near-unanimous vote by members at the party’s annual fall meeting Saturday. Supporters cited her experience and her unprecedented upset win for state treasurer in 2022 for their endorsement.

“Even amongst Republicans, it’s hard to get everybody to agree, but we had about 99% of the people in this room who think Stacy’s the right choice,” said Guy Ciarrocchi, a Chester County delegate. “Stacy’s candidacy has shown she can bring people together. That’s what Pennsylvania needs, because government is broken.”

Vince Fenerty, chair of the Philadelphia Republican City Committee, said Garrity’s military background and track record as treasurer make her a strong candidate.

“Stacy’s a straight-line shooter and will do a good job for Pennsylvania,” he said.

Committee Vice Chair Chris Vogler said the fact that Garrity won more votes in her reelection campaign last year than any other candidate for statewide office in the commonwealth’s history gives him confidence in her candidature.

“She has always been outspent but never outworked, and she’s shown through her past campaigns that when she gets her ideas out there and her work ethic, she’s proven effective as a candidate, effective as a state treasurer and we hope effective as our next governor,” he said.

Patricia Poprik, who chairs the Bucks County Republican Committee, called Garrity a “worker bee” and said she admired her business and military experience.

“She is unbelievable,” Poprick said. “I met her years ago when she first came on the scene and I was so impressed with her energy and her intelligence. She’s a smart lady.”