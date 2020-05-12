Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Nearly two months into Pennsylvania’s coronavirus-induced lockdown, tension over when and how to reopen the state appears to be reaching a boiling point.

With enthusiastic support from members of the commonwealth’s GOP-controlled legislature, several counties have announced plans to stop cooperating with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, and begin easing business closures and stay-at-home orders.

Officials in at least one county that is still complying with the orders, meanwhile, say they have felt pressure from state lawmakers to follow suit and begin defying the governor.

And while it appears Wolf has legal precedent on his side, it’s less clear how he’ll be able to enforce stay-at-home and business closure orders if counties don’t want to listen.

Dissent over the orders began popping up in earnest during the weekend. To date, at least Lebanon, Dauphin, Lancaster, Franklin and Schuylkill counties have definitively declared their intentions to begin reopening.

Most of the declarations make similar arguments.

Lancaster County officials, for instance, wrote that they have “demonstrated time and time again that our leaders are able to find local solutions to local problems through collaboration.”

They said their approach “is far different than that of the Governor, who has not demonstrated an interest in or ability to coordinate with those outside of his administration.”

Six more counties have sent letters to Wolf urging him to allow them to reopen more quickly: York, Perry, Bucks, Beaver, Berks and Cumberland. All, however, have so far appeared to stop short of saying they’ll take matters into their own hands.

Wolf’s response came Monday morning and was — uncharacteristically, for the usually conflict-averse Democrat — an unambiguous threat.