Montco’s Joe Gale announces bid for governor, denounces Pa. Republicans as ‘lousy’

Montgomery County’s firebrand Republican commissioner, Joe Gale, has announced he’s running for governor next year. The 31-year-old is one of the first official entrants to what is expected to be a crowded, highly competitive race.

Gale, an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump, has become a controversial figure in southeastern Pennsylvania politics.

He says his top priorities include repealing Pennsylvania’s no-excuse absentee voting law — which passed with bipartisan support in 2019 — and helping primary challengers to oust Republicans he considers insufficiently conservative.

He added, he thinks virtually all Pennsylvania Republicans aren’t committed enough to conservatism — specifically naming former GOP governors Tom Corbett and Tom Ridge, outgoing U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, and the “lousy Republican majority in the state House and State Senate.”

Gale also thinks his own county GOP and the Pennsylvania Republican Party — which is currently considering censuring Toomey for voting to convict Trump in his impeachment trial — aren’t conservative enough.