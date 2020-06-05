Though she’s lived in Montgomery County most of her life, Carmina Taylor said the crowd gathered outside the courthouse in Norristown on Thursday was unlike any she’d ever seen.

“It’s truly a coalition of all races, all demographics, all ages,” Taylor said, ducking into the shade for a brief respite between greeting acquaintances.

Several hundred people assembled at a demonstration focused on recent inflammatory remarks made by a Montgomery County commissioner regarding civil unrest throughout Philadelphia and across the country over racial injustice and policing.

Earlier in the week, Commissioner Joseph Gale posted a statement to Twitter about the unrest in Philadelphia that said, in part, “The perpetrators of this urban domestic terror are radical left-wing hate groups like Black Lives Matter.”

Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale PRESS STATEMENT: RIOTS & LOOTING IN PHILADELPHIA pic.twitter.com/zfDPBOUSA2 — Joe Gale (@JoeGalePA) June 1, 2020

It was not the first time Gale has courted controversy in his public remarks. And in the days since he released the statement, he has written other social media posts criticizing Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney over his order to remove the Frank Rizzo statue from in front of the city’s Municipal Services Building.

Gale did not return requests from WHYY for comment on Thursday.

Signs in the Norristown courthouse crowd echoed slogans and rhetoric ringing out across the United States: “Black Lives Matter,” “No justice, no peace,” and “I can’t breathe.” But a good share were specific to Gale, demanding he resign from office.

Taylor, who helped organize the day’s demonstration, doesn’t think there’s any chance Gale will voluntarily step down from his position, even as a petition circulating has already gathered more than 79,000 signatures. Nor does she believe pressure from the Republican Party will have much of an effect. Gale won his seat in 2015 after campaigning in the primary as an outsider, and without support from the party establishment.

So Taylor is going another route: She’s filing an ethics complaint over Gale’s use of his office, specifically county letterhead, to issue his statement, which she believes is an abuse of office.