‘Change needs to happen’: Peaceful protests spread across smaller Pa. cities and towns

From Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, marchers in Pennsylvania have taken to the streets in recent days to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, and to call for an end of unjust treatment of Black people by law enforcement.

But between the state’s two largest population centers, dozens of protests in smaller cities, boroughs and towns have also taken place, often outside the national spotlight. Allentown, Chambersburg, York, Reading, Bethlehem, State College, Erie, Harrisburg and Lewisburg are among those that have held or are planning protests.

Below are some of the pictures and scenes from people who were there.

City of York, York County

“The reason I decided to protest was to fight for my community and for my people. I’m half-Black and my community has always supported me to see the violence that has ensued for decades against them and against us. And I have those worries about them, when my brother goes out to jog or my father drives alone, that’s why I continue to fight and that’s why I protest so that that will never happen to either of them. When I was standing up there on that stage, I could picture almost as if I was talking to my dad, and talking to my brother, and talking to my sister, my little sister, and their experiences. My dad, he’s an old man, and he would tell me about the times he was younger when white students would chase him off the bus…there’s still so much that we have to fight [for].”

— Tzipporah Goins, 17

“I was protesting on behalf of George Floyd’s death…I came to the protest with a bullhorn…I asked everyone just to speak out of love and just have a clear message…The response was amazing. A lot of people came out. I felt that everybody had the same agenda. Everybody was just trying to speak on how they were feeling…Everybody came together. People were listening, they were chiming in, they were cheering for people who they agree with and it was just an amazing sight to see.”

— Harold Miller III, 21