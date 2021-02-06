Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is officially a candidate for U.S. Senate, although the outspoken 51-year-old maintains he hasn’t yet announced the start of his campaign.

A minor fuss ensued on social media Friday after several news outlets noticed he’d filed a statement of candidacy for Pennsylvania’s 2022 U.S. Senate race. But Fetterman, long assumed to be a serious contender for the open seat, dismissed the event as routine paperwork.

“Everyone deserves an answer,” Fetterman said of his anticipated run. “And they’re going to get an answer.”

The lieutenant governor and his campaign staff say the filing was simply procedural: Fetterman had raised too much money to continue operating under his existing exploratory committee.

The Federal Election Commission stipulates that while candidates can spend and raise money while “testing the waters” for a run for office, once they have at least $5,000 in donations, they have to officially register.

In the month since Fetterman announced he was seriously exploring a run, he has far surpassed that threshold. Last week he said he’d quickly raised more than a million dollars in donations. On Friday he estimated the number is closer to $1.4 million or more — mostly, he added, in small donations that average around $31.

Filing a statement of candidacy does not mean a person is necessarily obligated to carry out a run.