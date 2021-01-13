On Tuesday, he signed on to a bipartisan resolution to censure Trump for “for attempting to unlawfully overturn the 2020 Presidential election and for violating his oath of office on January 6th, 2021,” but he argued that impeachment isn’t realistic.

“President Trump’s attempts to undermine the outcome of the 2020 election have been unconscionable … His actions threatened the integrity of our democracy, Congress, and his own Vice President,” Fitzpatrick wrote. “President Trump’s actions, behavior, and language are unacceptable and unbecoming of the office he holds for the next eight days.”

The authors of the resolution said they think impeachment will result in a second acquittal for Trump, which would “further divide and inflame tensions in our nation.”

The nine Democrats in Pennsylvania’s House delegation, along with U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, have all said they’ll support impeachment.

Some got on board more quickly than others. Congresswoman Susan Wild, a moderate Democrat in a swing district, said late last week that she wanted to remove Trump, but wasn’t sure if impeachment was reasonable given the time constraints. She has since decided to back impeachment.

The one true toss-up remaining in Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation is Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, who is not running for reelection.

Toomey, who has always been considered a very conservative Republican, has not officially said he’ll vote for impeachment — as, for instance, fellow conservative Congresswoman Liz Cheney did this week.

However, Toomey did say he believes Trump committed “impeachable offenses,” and has already called on the president to resign.

He also spoke out in strong opposition of overturning Pennsylvania’s election results, arguing that the election was sound, and that Trump — who he supported in the election — is acting like a “demagogue” and has spread lies about the process.

___

This story will be updated as impeachment proceedings continue.