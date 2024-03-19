Trump wanted trial delays, and he’s getting them. Here’s the latest

Delays in Donald Trump’s criminal cases are increasing the possibility Americans will be deep into the presidential election season before they know whether or not he has been convicted of any wrongdoing.

The former president’s Washington, D.C., election interference case is on hold until the Supreme Court decides his immunity claims. His Florida classified documents trial is also likely to be put off. And his Georgia election subversion trial hasn’t been scheduled.

Now, his New York hush-money criminal trial — once thought to be the most punctual of the four — is in scheduling limbo, pushed off at least until mid-April. The issue: last-minute evidence dumps from a 2018 federal investigation into the same issues.

After Trump’s lawyers complained, the Manhattan district attorney’s office said it would be open to a 30-day delay to ensure his defense team has ample time to review the material. Trump’s lawyers wanted a 90-day delay and have also asked that the case thrown out.

Judge Juan Manuel Merchan scheduled a hearing for March 25 — the day jury selection was supposed to begin — to sort out the late-breaking issues. Here’s a look at what’s behind the disruption.

What is the hush-money case about?

The case involves an alleged scheme to prevent potentially damaging stories about his personal life from becoming public during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump nearly a year ago with falsifying internal records kept by his company to hide the nature of payments made to his then-lawyer Michael Cohen, who paid porn actor Stormy Daniels $130,000. She said she had an extramarital sexual encounter with Trump. He denies it.

Trump’s company then reimbursed Cohen at an amount far more than what he’d spent and logged the payments as legal expenses, prosecutors said. Over several months, Cohen said he got $420,000.

Trump pleaded not guilty last year to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. His lawyers argue the payments to Cohen were legitimate legal expenses.

Why did Trump’s lawyers want a delay?

Trump’s lawyers say they’re being inundated with late-arriving evidence — more than 100,000 pages of records from a separate federal probe into Cohen that concluded years ago. Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign violations and other unrelated crimes and served about a year in prison.

Trump’s lawyers say they need time to review the material turned over by the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan, which includes bank records, witness statements and other evidence.

Trump’s lawyers blame Manhattan prosecutors for not pressing their federal counterparts to hand over the evidence sooner. The U.S. attorney’s office ultimately started producing documents on March 4 after Trump’s lawyers subpoenaed them in January.

A final batch with about 15,000 pages was expected to be turned over Friday, bringing the total to about 119,000 pages.

Trump’s lawyers say some of the records are “exculpatory and favorable to the defense.” Prosecutors contend most of the material is “largely irrelevant.”

Exchanging evidence before a trial is routine.