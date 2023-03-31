Trump’s indictment in New York: Here’s what to know

Donald Trump has become the first former U.S. president to be charged with a crime, the culmination of a political rise defined by unprecedented scandal.

The vote of a Manhattan grand jury to indict the Republican former president on charges related to hush money payments made on his behalf during his 2016 presidential campaign catapults the now-candidate Trump into a new era of legal risk and complicates his attempts to return to the White House.

Here’s what to know about the indictment and the case:

The former president could have a criminal record

Trump now faces threats to his freedom after decades of legal investigations that have never resulted in serious consequences.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office said Thursday that prosecutors had reached out to Trump’s lawyers to arrange for him to surrender, which could happen early next week. Trump is expected to appear at the prosecutor’s office to be processed and fingerprinted and have a mug shot taken. He is also expected to appear in court, when a judge would list the charges and Trump would enter a plea.

He will have to contend with a criminal case while running again for the White House, taking time and attention away from the campaign trail — though neither the case nor a conviction would preclude him from seeking or winning the presidency in 2024.

The indictment comes as he is facing several other investigations that could lead to legal problems for the former president. Those pending cases, along with a civil trial that’s scheduled to start in New York next month over a columnist’s claims that Trump raped her in the 1990s, add to an ever-growing cloud of scandals surrounding him.

Case stems from hush money paid to women

The grand jury in Manhattan had been probing hush money payments at the height of the 2016 presidential campaign to two women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president. Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, one of the witnesses who testified, says he orchestrated payments totaling $280,000 to porn actor Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to violating federal campaign finance law in connection with the payments. Federal prosecutors said the payments amounted to illegal, unreported assistance to Trump’s campaign. But they declined to file charges against Trump himself.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office appeared to be investigating whether anyone committed crimes in arranging the payments, or in the way they accounted for them internally at the Trump Organization. But the specific charges remained under seal late Thursday.