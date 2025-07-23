Fallout continues over the White House’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. After Attorney General Pam Bondi said she would release all the Epstein files, including the so-called “client list,” she changed course. Now both Democrats and Republicans are asking why – and demanding more transparency. The issue has even divided some of President Trump’s most ardent MAGA supporters, who for years have paid significant attention to the high-profile case.

Meanwhile, the President has had little success turning attention away from the issue, even on Capitol Hill. He has so far requested the release of Grand Jury testimony in the case, but yesterday House Speaker Mike Johnson called an early recess to avoid Epstein-related votes. The Department of Justice now says they will interview Epstein’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

On this episode of Studio 2, we’ll untangle the conspiracy theories from the facts of the Epstein case, look at the White House response and ask if this scandal could harm the president’s favorability.

Guests

Julie K. Brown, investigative reporter and author of Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story

Will Sommer, senior reporter for The Bulwark