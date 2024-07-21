Doylestown Republicans rally for Trump in the wake of assassination attempt

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A week after the attempt to assassinate former President Donald Trump, more than 50 supporters of the Republican presidential nominee gathered in Doylestown, Bucks County, to wave flags and signs along PA-611.

Ed Sheppard, chair of communications for the Doylestown Republican Committee, started organizing the event hours after the shooting at the rally in Butler, Pa. which left one person dead and two critically wounded.

“As soon as we saw him get up and raise his fist, we saw that as a call to action,” he said. “That moment I think crystallized for a lot of Republicans exactly how hard he’s fighting for us. And we now have to fight just as hard for him.”

Passing cars honked at the rally goers. Susan Deacon, 74, of Bensalem, waved a pink flag which read “Women for Trump.”

Deacon said she supports the former president because she “wants the dollar to be strong again” and wants him to drill for oil, stop illegal immigration and increase manufacturing in the U.S.