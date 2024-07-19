What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Democratic elected officials from Delaware, Chester and Montgomery counties held a press conference Thursday as a rebuttal to the Republican presidential ticket’s platform on display this week at the Republican National Convention.

The support comes amid growing calls at the national level for President Joe Biden to step aside.

Jamila Winder, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, said as the presumptive nominee, she is continuing to support Biden and the administration.

“We have a responsibility as leaders to continue to demonstrate why President Biden is the right guy for the job,” Winder said. “I spend my time really helping to educate voters, helping to be empathetic to those concerns, but then also giving the cold hard facts about what a four years would look like, with Donald Trump versus President Biden.”

Winder and fellow Montco Commissioner Neil Makhija, Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz and Josh Maxwell and Dr. Monica Taylor, chair of Delaware County Council, highlighted Biden’s support for abortion rights, affordable health care and student loan relief as key issues in the upcoming elections.

“Joe Biden has promised to make Roe [v. Wade] the law of the land once again,” Moskowitz said. “The contrast could not be more clear, whether you elect a president who will protect reproductive freedom, or one who will gut it.”

Taylor, who led the charge to establish Delco’s first health department in 2022, outlined what she said would be the impacts on health care in Pennsylvania if Trump wins in November.

“Trump’s Project 2025 will put Medicare on the path to privatization, jeopardizing quality, reliable care for nearly 3 million seniors in Pennsylvania,” Taylor said. “The plan also calls for repealing the Inflation Reduction Act, which will cause Medicare enrollees to see their out of pocket costs for prescription drugs to rise.”