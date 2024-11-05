Beating bumper-to-bumper traffic, more than 2,500 people gathered inside the Newtown Athletic Club in Bucks County to hear Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance’s final pitch.

“Are you excited about World War III,” Vance rhetorically asked the booing crowd. “Because that’s what’s going to happen when Kamala Harris is president of the United States.”

Vance’s closing argument to Pennsylvania voters on Election Day eve laid side-by-side what a Harris presidency would look like compared to a second Donald Trump stint at the White House. He promised his supporters that if elected, Trump will usher in “a golden age of American prosperity” — but a Harris presidency would unleash chaos.

“Do you love that wide open southern border given to you by border czar Kamala Harris,” Vance said. “Then tomorrow is your one opportunity to say we’ve had it. Tomorrow is your one opportunity to say to Kamala Harris: ‘You’re fired. Get the hell out of Washington. Go back to San Francisco where you belong.’”