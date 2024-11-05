‘Are you excited about World War III?’: JD Vance paints grim picture of Harris presidency in closing argument to Pa. voters
The senator from Ohio urged supporters in Newtown, Bucks County to “do everything” to convince their neighbors to vote for Donald Trump.
Beating bumper-to-bumper traffic, more than 2,500 people gathered inside the Newtown Athletic Club in Bucks County to hear Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance’s final pitch.
“Are you excited about World War III,” Vance rhetorically asked the booing crowd. “Because that’s what’s going to happen when Kamala Harris is president of the United States.”
Vance’s closing argument to Pennsylvania voters on Election Day eve laid side-by-side what a Harris presidency would look like compared to a second Donald Trump stint at the White House. He promised his supporters that if elected, Trump will usher in “a golden age of American prosperity” — but a Harris presidency would unleash chaos.
“Do you love that wide open southern border given to you by border czar Kamala Harris,” Vance said. “Then tomorrow is your one opportunity to say we’ve had it. Tomorrow is your one opportunity to say to Kamala Harris: ‘You’re fired. Get the hell out of Washington. Go back to San Francisco where you belong.’”
The GOP vice presidential nominee lambasted Harris’ recent press run, saying Harris is “pretending” that she is different from President Joe Biden.
“We know what Kamala Harris’ leadership means for Pennsylvania. It means more people dying from fentanyl,” Vance said.
He also accused Harris of copying platform ideas from his running mate, such as Trump’s promise to not tax tips.
“We don’t want the fake copy of Donald J. Trump,” Vance said. “We want the real thing.”
Vance also bashed Harris’ record on immigration and the economy. He reiterated Trump’s calls for a mass deportation of undocumented migrants — a plan critics have blasted as “inhumane” and a costly threat to the economy.
Prior to Vance taking the stage, venue owner Jim Worthington, as well U.S. Reps. Dan Meuser and Lloyd Smucker, riled up the crowd, stressing the need to vote Tuesday.
“We are in a great position at this point to deliver a victory for our candidates,” Meuser said.
He called Vance a “great American story” and bashed Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz.
“He’s better at loading tampons in boy’s bathrooms than he is at loading a shotgun,” Meuser said.
