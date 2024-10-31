What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

A handful of parents who lost children to the fentanyl crisis huddled around a dining room table at the home of Michael and Denise Trask to share stories.

“We got that phone call and they were able to track her phone. She was in her car in a mall parking lot, all alone, rock hard,” Denise Trask, whose daughter Jacqueline died in 2016 from an overdose, tells the group. “We had to go and say our goodbyes and come home and break it to our other children that their sister went home to be with our Lord.”

She’s holding a picture of “Jack” as she recounts the incident. Tears fell as everyone shared their tragic experiences.

The event was organized by Greg Swan, founder of Fentanyl Fathers, who lost his son Drew in 2013. But the primary audience was David McCormick, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for Senate, who listened for more than an hour.

The fentanyl crisis has become a significant issue in the race between McCormick and incumbent Democrat U.S. Sen. Bob Casey as each candidate blames the other for contributing to the scourge. They have hammered each other with ads and at both debates.

Meanwhile, several thousand Pennsylvanians will have died by the end of the year.

“Each of the stories is more heartbreaking than the next,” McCormick told the parents. “When you talk about your beautiful children, people understand that this happens to everybody and that this is a true poison. When I hear that — and I think when others hear that — it allows people to humanize it. Your bravery is so necessary to solving this.”