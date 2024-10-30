What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Katina Stefanova left the Connecticut-based hedge fund Bridgewater Associates under strained circumstances. The former high-ranking executive had alleged that she’d been sexually assaulted by a senior staff member at the office, publicly humiliated and effectively pushed out of the firm while it was led by then-president of the company, David McCormick, the Republican nominee running to represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate.

Stefanova’s account is detailed in an explosive book by New York Times business investigative reporter Rob Copeland, “The Fund: Ray Dalio, Bridgewater Associates, and the Unraveling of a Wall Street Legend,” in which McCormick is also heavily featured.

The book, published in December 2023, describes how McCormick intimidated Stefanova at a meeting at a diner to ensure that she stayed quiet. When Stefanova protested, McCormick reportedly leaned in and said, “Maybe the issue is that you aren’t being a supportive public presence for us,” a posture and a statement she took as threatening.

“The Fund” further details many such incidents at a firm that became known for sexual harassment claims, bullying, and public shaming. McCormick led the firm as president from 2009 and as CEO from 2017 until he left in 2022 to return to Pennsylvania and run for Senate.

WHYY News recently spoke to two former employees who both confirmed much of the book’s account and added details about McCormick’s role. Both spoke to WHYY News under anonymity for fear of reprisals but wanted “to make the truth known” given the stakes of the close Senate race between McCormick and incumbent Democrat Bob Casey.

A former senior executive of Bridgewater who worked directly with McCormick, confirmed to WHYY News that, under McCormick’s watch, the employees worked in “a toxic fear-based culture with a lot of intimidation, recriminations, and backstabbing.”

A different more junior employee referred to the work environment as a “dystopic science fiction novel.”

McCormick has leaned on his executive experience during his campaign, saying he’d bring his experience as a successful businessman to Washington to “reign in government spending” and “exercise fiscal responsibility.”

However, his run for Senate has also brought on a wave of criticism about his reign at Bridgewater as former employees highlight behavior that many believe that should disqualify him from holding public office.

The executive

Ever since the former executive’s first run for the U.S. Senate in 2022, McCormick’s role as the head of Bridgewater Associates has been scrutinized. Former employees describe him as a staunch defender of the firm which used non-disclosure agreements to prevent employees from discussing their experiences at the firm, including allegations of sexual harassment and bullying.

McCormick has touted his executive experience in the corporate world as a key qualification for elected office. On the campaign trail, he has also claimed responsibility for everything that happened at the firm under his watch.

WHYY News verified both of the anonymous sources’ information but is withholding their names, exact positions and specific years of service to protect their identities. Most of the information has already been well documented and vetted by other reputable news sources and “The Fund.”

The executive, who worked directly with McCormick and other executives at the firm for several years, was also able to provide additional context and could corroborate events.

WHYY News made several efforts to speak with McCormick directly about these allegations but the campaign said he was unavailable.

The inheritance

Ray Dalio founded Bridgewater in 1975, making it the world’s largest hedge fund by 2013 and himself one of the richest people in the world. Dalio has been characterized as an “intellectual” voice in the financial world, notably for his discussions and writings on broad economic issues such as the need to “reform capitalism.” He also published a book on “principles” for success in business and life.

However, Bridgewater employees have characterized Dalio as a bully of a leader who demanded absolute and unfaltering loyalty and would organize meetings to publicly berate staff.

In one such event, Dalio admonished Stefanova, one of his favorite proteges, in front of a conference room full of senior staff for being late on a project. One of Dalio’s guiding principles was that managers must be willing to “shoot the people [they] love.”

According to “The Fund,” McCormick was present for the incident and witnessed Stefanova flee the conference room in tears.

The public shamings were common, according to “The Fund” and both former employees. They were also taped, ostensibly so they could be reviewed for “training” purposes later by other employees. The junior employee watched them as part of his job, made uncomfortable by videos in which Dalio berated his employees in front of other executives, including McCormick.

“Sometimes the video would just be Ray giving people advice on how to live up to the principles but sometimes it was shaming actual people, all for the ostensible purpose of making them better,” the junior employee told WHYY News.

Dalio also instituted a strict policy of non-disclosure agreements (NDA) that went beyond sensitive information and forbade employees from speaking about any aspect of working at the firm.

Both of the former employees who spoke with WHYY News said they were required to sign NDAs multiple times. The junior employee said each was “more intense than the last one” despite the fact he did not have access to any proprietary client data or other information requiring tight security.

While Dalio may have created the culture, employees have alleged that McCormick appeared to continue the same approach.

“He did not change any of that,” the executive told WHYY News. It appeared to him that “David and Ray were very much in agreement throughout.”