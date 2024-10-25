‘Fascist’ Trump has no plan, Gov. Tim Walz says in interview with WHYY News

The Democratic vice presidential candidate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, is starting another tour of Pennsylvania. He spoke with WHYY News over the phone as he prepared to make his way through the commonwealth.

Editor’s note: The following transcript has been edited for clarity.

Carmen Russell-Sluchansky: It’s generally accepted Pennsylvania is a must-win for your campaign. And I know your campaign has a much bigger infrastructure here than Trump’s campaign, but the poll suggests a tight race. What’s the strategy in these remaining days? What can you do to change that?

Gov. Tim Walz: Yeah, it is a tight race. Folks want to see their president put forward plans that make a difference. Kamala Harris has got a to-do list where Donald Trump has an enemies list. And what that means is rural hospitals, infrastructure investments, bringing down costs, protecting the ACA, women’s reproductive rights. The plan is to get that message out to people and we understand people are busy and that’s why we’ve got 50 coordinated offices. We’ve got ’em all across the state, 450 paid staff, tens of thousands of volunteers who’ve had over 160,000 sign-ups, and now we have 12 days to get there. Ballots are open, folks are voting already, making sure people make a plan to get that done.

And this is just the nuts and bolts, the blocking and tackling for the football coach in me. This is the fundamentals of winning a campaign. We’ve been under no illusion this thing was going to be close. While we’ve opened up multiple paths on this, you’re absolutely right, Pennsylvania is critically important. It’s critically important because it’s an important state, innovating in so many ways — folks that are leading the way — and we want to make sure that we’re putting things in place to keep the momentum going.

Russell-Sluchansky: I was walking around in North Philly the other day and I talked to several young Black voters and more than I expected said they were supporting Donald Trump or were undecided. They said that business grants aren’t what they need, because I was talking about Harris’ platform in terms of providing more business grants to their community so they can raise the economic level. What they talked about was rampant homelessness, the drug crisis and gun violence that they regularly experience. What is your message for them?

Walz: Yeah, it’s all of the above. If that’s the reality, they’re telling you that’s the way it is. And I think that’s why we’ve seen opioid deaths at a 12-month low, the biggest reduction we’ve seen dealing with that and gun violence. Donald Trump has no plan for this. While crime is lower now than it was under Donald Trump — at a 50-year low — those young men that are talking about every one of the crimes they witness or are victims of is too many. So I think the issue here is focusing on those things. We talk about the infrastructure for preventing that, whether it’s home ownership, whether it’s early childhood and early scholarships for pre-K. And then I think you get people in a position where they are more stable. That’s when those grants come in.