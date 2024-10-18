What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Megadonor money is flooding the Pennsylvania Senate race between three-term incumbent Democrat Bob Casey and Republican challenger David McCormick. In fact, according to quarterly filings by the Federal Election Commission (FEC), super PACs are vastly outspending the candidates’ own campaigns.

McCormick, a former hedge fund CEO, has raised and spent about half as much as his opponent, but an influx of outside dollars has pushed him ahead of Casey in spending. The reports come as recent polling shows the race has tightened since its early days, with McCormick gaining ground on Casey.

The McCormick campaign’s own $22.2 million in spending has been cushioned by over $108 million from various outside groups, $45.3 million of which is from a super PAC called Keystone Renewal. Super political action committees, or super PACs, may receive unlimited contributions from individuals, corporations, labor unions and other PACs but must spend it independently of the candidates they support.

Instead of supporting multiple candidates, Keystone is solely focused on flipping this one seat — and has amassed million-dollar donations from some of the wealthiest individuals in the world, including Jeffrey Yass, the richest man in Pennsylvania.

Casey, for his part, has spent $45 million this election cycle. Though he did not benefit from a single-candidate super PAC, he did see $67 million spent on his behalf by outside groups. About $50 million of that comes from leadership PACs (PACs controlled by party leaders), which also receive large contributions from wealthy megadonors, such as James Simons, a former hedge fund manager who donated more than $15 million to Democratic organizations this year before he died in May. The primary difference is that Simons’ contributions went into a pot of money doled out to Senate campaigns across the country.

All in all, over $173 million in outside expenditures has been poured into this race, according to OpenSecrets, dwarfing both candidates’ combined spending of $68 million. With over $240 million spent in total, the race is among the most expensive in the nation.

You might not guess that from the candidate’s fundraising numbers this quarter: $16 million for Casey and $7.6 million for McCormick.

The numbers aren’t completely surprising, according to OpenSecrets researcher Andrew Mayersohn. He says that before the pivotal Citizens United case of 2010, which enabled unlimited outside spending in elections, PACs were a relatively small player in most of the campaign finance landscape. These days, though, those groups — and the megadonors who often power them — have a disproportionate presence in races.

“Every cycle, we’re seeing the top Senate races get into the nine figures of outside spending,” Mayersohn said. “It means, in all likelihood, a larger reliance on things like attack ads, because that’s a specialty of outside groups.”

While outside groups and candidate’s campaign committees alike cash out on television and internet ads, physical mailers, billboards and more, campaign committees have a broader range of expenditures to cover. They pay for overhead costs, staff compensation, travel, campaign events and more.