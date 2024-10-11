What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Kimberly Burrell, who calls herself a lifelong Democrat from Philadelphia, said she was shocked to learn she prominently featured in an ad produced by a Donald Trump–aligned group attacking Vice President Kamala Harris.

When friends and colleagues — and even a woman she met at the bus stop — told her they saw her “on TV,” Burrell would immediately reply, “I’m sorry.”

“I don’t want to have to keep apologizing for something I didn’t do,” she said Thursday.

Burrell sat for a panel in July hosted by MSNBC to talk about gun violence. Her 18-year-old son Darryl Pray Jr. was shot and killed 15 years before. The super PAC, called “Restoration PAC,” used footage from the event to create an ad titled “Harrisnomics Is Destroying the Economy.”

“Two-thirds of registered voters believe the economy is getting worse,” the ad announces.

Then, a darkened and distorted image of Burrell appears.

“Imagine a mother who’s making minimum wage trying to feed children,” she says. “They’re killing us without killing us.”

Burrell said the ad also distorts her position and read a letter to Trump asking him to act and get it taken down.

“You’ve stolen my voice and taken a moment of vulnerability from me,” Burrell said. “And now because of you, I am forced to defend myself to friends, to neighbors, asking me why I participated in this advertisement, even though I didn’t. You twisted my words against my will. I care about what happens in this election.”