Comparing and contrasting NABJ’s conversations with Trump and Harris

But there was at least one similarity between them: The tone of each conversation was set with the first question. Coincidentally, they both involved ABC News.

During Trump’s appearance, ABC Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott asked the former president about his past comments regarding Black people. Trump called it a “nasty question” and kept up his attacks during the conversation.

Eugene Daniels, Playbook co-author and White House correspondent for Politico, asked a question on the economy that was similar to a question from “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir during last week’s presidential debate that took place across the street from WHYY.

“Are [voters] better off now than they were four years ago?”

The vice president addressed the topic more directly this time by discussing what the country was going through when she and President Joe Biden began their terms; the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused a sudden drop in the economy the year prior. She also acknowledged that the country is still reeling from record inflation.

For those wondering what news was made during each conversion, Trump questioned whether Harris acknowledged that she was Black. Harris has long acknowledged that she is Black.

Harris said she reached out to Trump after a second assassination attempt on Trump’s golf course in Florida. Trump acknowledged the phone call during a Michigan town hall, describing it as “very nice.”