President Donald Trump issued an executive order late Thursday instructing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to cease federal funding for NPR and PBS.

The president has regularly accused NPR and PBS of “leftist” and “woke” news coverage. In the latest executive order, titled “Ending Taxpayer Subsidization of Biased Media,” the White House wrote that, while the funding might have made sense when it started in 1967, “today the media landscape is filled with abundant, diverse, and innovative news options.”

“Government funding of news media in this environment is not only outdated and unnecessary but corrosive to the appearance of journalistic independence,” the order reads.

Reactions from public media leaders at both the national and local level came quick. Patricia Harrison, president and CEO of CPB, issued a statement that the president was overstepping.

“CPB is not a federal executive agency subject to the President’s authority,” she said. “Congress directly authorized and funded CPB to be a private nonprofit corporation wholly independent of the federal government.”

Harrison noted that federal public broadcasting law prohibits the president from such interference. Similar arguments compelled a federal judge to put a temporary halt to the president’s attempts to dismantle the Voice of America, a wholly government-funded broadcaster.

NPR President and CEO Katherine Maher said in a statement that the executive order is “an affront to the First Amendment rights of NPR and locally owned and operated stations throughout America to produce and air programming that meets the needs of their communities.

Maher added that, while “significant financial support comes from listeners, underwriters, and philanthropic grants,” federal funding remains “an essential aspect of public media.”

Less than 1% of NPR’s budget comes from federal funding, with a greater share of overall federal dollars going directly to local affiliates, such as WHYY, that have multiple other income streams through membership contributions, donations and grants. The executive order does not call for the elimination of CPB or the funding for local affiliates, such as WHYY, though the president is expected to request Congress for both in the near future.

Around 16% of PBS’s budget comes from federal funding, with more going to local affiliates. Many stations, such as WHYY, operate both NPR-affiliated radio stations and PBS-affiliated TV stations. Just over 7% of WHYY’s operating budget is derived from the CPB, with the rest coming from other sources. Local affiliates often fundraise partly off national content for contributions that fund local news and other programming.