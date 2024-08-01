Trump said if he’s elected, he would close the border on the first day and “drill, baby, drill,” a repeated call for the U.S. to drill for oil on its own land.

Harris Faulkner, anchor of The Faulkner Focus and co-host of Outnumbered on Fox News Channel, also moderated the event.

She asked Trump why he decided to come speak at NABJ. He responded with his comment about immigration and doubled down on previous claims that immigration at the Southern border is taking away what he refers to as “Black jobs,” which he said are “all jobs” and “anybody who has a job,” to which some members of the audience chuckled.

“My message is to stop people from invading our country … from the border there are millions of people who are taking Black jobs,” said Trump.

The “Black jobs” comment became a hot topic when Trump used the term in a debate against former opponent Joe Biden. According to PolitiFact, employment data does not include information specific enough to confirm or deny this claim. While “foreign-born workers” — which includes anyone born in a foreign country — have made unusually fast employment gains under the Biden administration, native-born workers, which includes Black workers, have also gained.

Fellow moderator Kadia Goba, politics reporter at Semafor, asked Trump if the Republican Party was being moralistic.

“Do you think the Republican Party is getting too judgy about people’s lives, when you think about abortion and when you think about what JD Vance has said?” Goba asked.

Trump defended his party and launched into another attack.

“The Democrat party has the problem, I think they are radical on abortion,” he said. Trump then repeated false assertions that U.S. states permit “abortions after birth.” Trump’s comments were not accurate, as abortions after nine months or after birth do not exist legally anywhere in the nation, according to PolitiFact.

NABJ President Ken Lemon said in a statement the organization had been in discussion with both political parties since the beginning of the year for candidates to appear at this year’s convention. Specifically regarding Harris, he said an invitation was extended to her before President Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential race.

Before the start of the event, attendees were told that NABJ is negotiating an event to feature Harris in September.

