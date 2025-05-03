From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The back-and-forth over rising tariffs imposed by and against the U.S. has led to uncertainty in a variety of industries. The trade war is being closely monitored by leaders in Delaware’s chicken industry, which is a critical economic pillar in the state.

More than 613 million chickens were raised on the Delmarva Peninsula last year, according to the Delmarva Chicken Association. That region, which includes all of Delaware, the Eastern Shore of Maryland and the Eastern Shore of Virginia, processed 4.6 billion pounds of chickens in 2024.

In March, after President Donald Trump announced plans to raise tariffs on Chinese imports by 20% across the board, China added an extra 15% tariff on U.S. farm exports, including chicken. Since then, both nations have traded barbs over various measures to both raise and lower tariff rates.

Despite the uncertainty, the area’s poultry leaders say there’s no reason for consumers to panic.

“Delmarva’s chicken growers and companies have been able to produce more food today than in the past for a rapidly growing region, even while farmland is lost to development, and we’re doing it in an environmentally responsible way,” said Holly Porter, executive director of the Delmarva Chicken Association, in a press release. “Last year, growers and businesses overcame multiple challenges to keep feeding America and the world, including inflation that made energy and farm equipment more expensive and the expense and hard work needed to keep our flocks safe from avian influenza. As a result, Delmarva continues to be a leader in the U.S. chicken industry.”

“The chicken community is a major part of Delaware’s agricultural economy and really its overall economy,” said James Fisher, communications manager for the Delmarva Chicken Association. “About 70% of all income that’s earned on any farm in Delaware is earned on chicken farms … The value of all this chicken that we produce is about $4.8 billion in 2024.”

The wholesale value of chickens raised on the peninsula is up nearly $500 million from 2023.