Republican VP nominee JD Vance visits South Philly in first Pa. campaign stop

Sen. JD Vance, of Ohio, made his first campaign stop in Pennsylvania since being named as former President Donald Trump’s running mate. Vance’s visit was eclipsed by the breaking news that his Democratic counterpart in the 2024 presidential race is Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Vance’s speech attacked the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, and her record as U.S. vice president, particularly on immigration and border control.

“Kamala Harris has been such a disastrous vice president of this country that everywhere she goes, chaos and uncertainty follow,” he said.

Vance’s rally was held shortly after noon at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia, and drew a crowd of more than 200 supporters.

“I think Vance was a great pick,” Kate Collins, chair of the Downingtown Republican Committee said. “He is the definition of the American dream. If you work hard, you can do anything, including maybe one day being president.”

Vance started his speech by emphasizing the need for stronger borders and what he called the failures of the Biden-Harris administration.

“We know that every time Kamala Harris took an action to open the American southern border, it is families like many who stand behind me today who have suffered the most,” he said.