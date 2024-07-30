The long tail of the cat lady trope, explained

Vance is far from the first person to invoke the trope of the crazy cat lady. The insult has literally been leveled against childless women for centuries.

We know that ancient Egyptians appreciated cats as a source of companionship (including in the afterlife) and associated them with deities, most famously in the case of the feline goddess Bastet.

But cats’ reputation soured in the Middle Ages, as they were increasingly linked to paganism and witchcraft.

While many Europeans kept cats as pets, many others came to see them as sinister (perhaps due to their handling of mice, especially at night). Twelfth-century accounts offer descriptions of the devil transforming into a black cat and of heretical religious groups worshiping cats.

People increasingly came to believe that witches — in particular, women — had the ability to shape-shift into cats, or used them and other animal “familiars” to do their bidding.

Alice Kyteler, the first person condemned for witchcraft in Ireland, was accused during her 1324 trial of possessing an incubus that looked like a black cat. Agnes Waterhouse, believed to be the first English woman executed for witchcraft (in 1566), confessed that she had directed her pet cat — apparently named Satan — to kill local livestock.

That negative association with cats migrated to colonial America, where black cats were a feature of the late 17th-century Salem witch trials. But gradually, in their wake, the trope took on a somewhat softer tone.

“In the early 18th century, as the witch trials were widely recognized as a grave miscarriage of justice, single women with cats were suddenly transformed in the public eye from frightening fiends to figures to be pitied,” Rae Alexandra wrote for KQED in 2021.

The trope of the single woman and her association with cats really took off during the Victorian Era.

In Scotland, an 1880 edition of the Dundee Courier declared that “the old maid would not be typical of her class without the cat,” and that “one cannot exist without the other,” according to the BBC.

“There is nothing at all surprising in the old maid choosing a cat as a household pet or companion,” the newspaper suggested. “Solitude is not congenial to human nature, and a poor forlorn female, shut up in a cheerless ‘garret,’ brooding all alone over her blighted hopes, would naturally centre her affections on some of the lower animals, and none would be more congenial as a pet and companion than a kindly purring pussy.”

One year later, in the U.S., Hart Ayrault wrote in Potter’s American Monthly — describing unmarried women as “having failed in the prime object of existence” — that “tradition associates her with cats and parrots, on which she is supposed to lavish all that is left of affection in her withered heart.”

A few decades later, as women began mobilizing to win the right to vote — both in the U.S. and the U.K. — they found cats used against them once again.

Cats — coded as passive and associated with the home, as opposed to more active, masculine dogs — became a symbol of anti-suffragist propaganda. Many cartoons showed men at home with kids and a cat, emasculated by women’s newfound ability to participate in politics.

But some suffragists, undeterred, sought to reclaim the cat.

In April 1916, Nell Richardson and Alice Burke embarked on a 10,000-mile road trip from New York to San Francisco. They drove their two-seater “Golden Flyer” across the country to advocate for women’s right to vote, and adopted a black cat along the way.

“The little black kitten is suffering as much as we are from the heat, but he keeps under a cover, and all we can see around the corner of it is a pink nose and a youthful whisker,” Burke wrote in her diary that spring, according to the National Park Service.

The cat, named Saxon after the manufacturer of their car, became their unofficial mascot — and still stands as a symbol of suffrage. The city of Mesquite, Nev., has held an annual “Saxon the Suffrage Cat” art contest for the last several years.

The cat lady stereotype has persisted too, further memorialized in mainstream popular culture with portrayals like the reclusive subjects of the 1975 documentary Grey Gardens, Sigourney Weaver’s character in Alien (which many social media users have invoked in recent days), Eleanor Abernathy (aka Crazy Cat Lady) on The Simpsons, and the humorless, cat-loving Angela on The Office.

But, just like a century ago, feminists have increasingly sought to reclaim the title as their own. There’s plenty of crazy cat lady-themed merchandise online, and now some of it is get-out-the-vote themed.