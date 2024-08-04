How Gov. Josh Shapiro went from hometown kid to vice presidency bid

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

It’s difficult to find two politicians from Montgomery County as diametrically opposed as former U.S. Rep. Joe Hoeffel III and attorney Bruce Castor Jr.

Both spent decades in local, state and national politics. Hoeffel, a Democrat, and Castor, a Republican, had their working relationship soured by a power-sharing agreement on the county Board of Commissioners between Hoeffel and James Matthews, Castor’s running mate back in late 2000s.

However, neither can forget the first time they met Gov. Josh Shapiro. They both agree that he deserves to be in the national spotlight. Hoeffel was not surprised to see his former staffer on the short list to become Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate.

“I don’t see downsides to Josh being on the ticket,” Hoeffel said. “I think there’s only upside. In fact, he’s my choice. I think he ought to be the vice president running with Kamala Harris.”

Hoeffel described the Upper Dublin–native as smart, talented and thoughtful, equipped with all the personal skills “big-time politicians” have. Castor, who represented former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, agreed.

“I used to tell people when we were commissioners [that] I thought he was the best administrator I had ever seen,” Castor said.

Castor, who represents United Sovereign Citizens in its federal lawsuit against Pennsylvania’s election system, said Shapiro’s accomplishments in just a couple of years as governor are hard not to admire.

“He’s left of center and I don’t agree with all the things that he has espoused,” Castor said. “But look at how he handled the derailment in Ohio on the border, how he handled the I-95 disaster. He manages to get his budgets through with a minimum of hassle. I just don’t think that there’s any crisis that he’s not able to handle.”

With a history as a consensus builder in his hometown, those who watched Shapiro’s career flourish in Montgomery County said the area transformed him into a formidable political force — and he returned the favor.