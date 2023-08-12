Abington Township approves Economic Development Corporation to revitalize business districts

Residents who spoke in favor of the EDC say they want the organization to prevent blight and bring life to vacant properties. They said they look forward to upgrades in Roslyn and Keswick neighborhoods.

Tina Mackenzie said she trusts the commissioners to hold the EDC accountable.

“The EDC will help our community with viable business development goals, including supporting small business owners through grants, loans and partnership,” Mackenzie said. “I believe the EDC is our best chance to fill the empty stores on Easton Road with new businesses.”

Commissioner Jeffrey Browne, who voted in favor, said the EDC will help stabilize small businesses. He said he hopes the North Hills neighborhood can be “where people can walk, enjoy themselves, go home and have a safe night out.”

Some residents expressed concern about the EDC using taxpayer dollars. Commissioner Havey clarified that the corporation will be using grants and loan programs. If it acquires property and resells it, it would reinvest that money into new or existing projects.

“The EDC will not be profit motivated. They’re looking to improve the township, in the resident’s best interests,” Havey said.

Commissioner John Spiegelman said the development process, as it works now, leaves a lot of control in developers’ hands.“Ultimately we are reacting to their plans,” but the EDC allows the township to take the reins, Spiegelman said. “This gives us … the beginnings of having a seat at the developers’ table.”

Other business…

Police Chief Molloy defends his controversial statement

Abington township manager Richard Manfredi defended Police Chief Patrick Molloy regarding his recent controversial statements directed at Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. Molloy blamed “failed policies” in Philadelphia for crime in the township. Glenside resident Lois Odabas said the township should reconsider how it talks about crime.

“I think that the issues of crime in the city, in the suburbs, don’t lend themselves to a sound bite and are very complex issues,” Odabas said. “When people talk about Philly crime coming to the suburbs, it is racism. It is racism, pure and simple.”

Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Helen Ubiñas said Molloy’s comments are part of racist and classist pattern of suburban officials “demonizing big cities.” Ubiñas said it’s from a “songbook that any Tom, Dick, and Vivek looking for a good photo op or sound bite samples from whenever it’s convenient.”

Manfredi went to bat for Molloy. “All I want to say is that I do not believe in any way shape or form that his comments were racist in any way,” he said.

Molloy said he has built trust and transparency between the police department and the Black community. “To be called a racist sitting here on vacation with my wife listening to this is really offensive,” Molloy said.

He said his comment was specifically about a Willow Grove Mall incident, where a Philly man was charged with allegedly attempting to abduct a 14-year-old girl. Molloy said the individual “had a 30-page rap sheet, numerous gun violations, a felony not to possess a gun and was in court a week before the incident at the mall.”